Get the perfect Valentine’s Day gift: The Ember Mug 2 is $30 off

An exclusive pre-Valentine’s Day treat awaits you. Get your mitts on the Ember Mug 2, now going for merely $103.95, down from $129.95.

That’s right, a premier self-heating coffee mug experience, now close to a hundred big ones! We should say it was below $100 earlier today, so maybe the price will dip again.

Still, that shows the popularity of this deal, which should tell you a thing or two about how awesome this self-heating mug is.

With such a deeply slashed price, you could get two! I mean, you’ll want to steal it from your special someone anyway, as it’s the perfect mug for your cup of joe.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 Oz $129.95 $103.95 The Ember Mug 2 blends technology and beverage convenience in a sleek design, offering on-the-go temperature control for drinks. It promises extended battery life, coupled with practical app-based or independent preset capabilities. What We Like: Splendid Battery Life: The mug’s extended battery life promises an assured 80-minute hot drink experience on a single charge.

Temperature Customization: Personalized settings enabled via the Ember app open opportunities for tailoring drink temperatures to personal preference.

Functional Without the App: Remembering the last-used temperature, this mug is equally efficient without the app, standing out in its category. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This ain’t your regular coffee mug. Imagine nursemaiding your lukewarm coffee all day, then bid that pitiful image goodbye! The Ember Mug 2 comes equipped with a long-lasting battery.

It holds the promise of keeping your beloved brew at an ideal temp (120°F – 145°F) for a whopping 80 minutes on a full charge. And here’s the kicker – place it on the redesigned charging coaster, and you’re golden for the entire day.

Fancy a specific temperature for your drink? Pair the mug with the Ember app, and voilà! You’re in control.

Plus, no worries if you’re not app-savvy. This smart bit of kit is more than capable on its own, retaining the memory of your last preferred temperature.

This mug dreams with you, entering sleep mode when it’s empty or after 2 hours of being untouched.

But don’t you fret if you suddenly crave a refill. The Ember Mug 2 springs to life, sensing even a whisper of movement or the hushed ripple from liquid pouring.

A word to the wise: No dishwasher, please! This precious piece is all about that hand-scrub love. Here’s a clincher for the adventurous among you: An IPX7 rating makes this beaut safe for a quick dip up to 1 meter deep.

So, why not treat yourself, or someone special, to this gem? It’s the perfect gift that keeps on giving – sips of a preferred drink, just right, every single time.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news