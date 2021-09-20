Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $99 with the purchase of a Z Fold 3

If the release of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 has you drooling, then grab a bib because this offer might get you to pull the trigger faster than you expected. For a limited time, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $99 when you buy the Z Fold 3.

So how much is Galaxy Z Fold3? If you don’t plan on trading your previous smartphone, you’re looking at a price of $899. But with an eligible trade-in, you could potentially see $900 in savings. That’s insane. Not to mention, you also get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $99. This tablet typically costs $599.

The only kicker with this deal is that it’s today only. Come tomorrow, and Samsung is yanking away these discounts away. But rest assured, the company has a suite of deals lined up for the rest of the week, so be sure to check in here tomorrow to see what else is up for grabs. Click the button below for more details.

