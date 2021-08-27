Deals
Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for up to $600 off with any eligible trade-in
Sales are open now and you can save up to $600 toward your purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with eligible trade-in for a limited time.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is finally here. And If you’re looking to get your grubby mitts all over this phone but put back by that criminally high price tag, well, there’s good news.
Samsung will knock off $900 from your total order when purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Mind you; this phone retails for $999, so you could potentially pay only $400 for the phone.
If you need a quick rundown of all the phone’s features, this should help you out. But so far, folks are loving this phone, and it’s getting some high praise from sites like CNN, CNET, and TechRadar. So yea, it’s safe to say this phone is ready for primetime.
This deal is practically a no-brainer. Would you rather pay the full $999 or get a $600 discount? Don’t answer that, we already know what you’re going with. We don’t blame you, honestly. If you need more information, click the button below.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to $900 off with any eligible trade-in
- Amazon has a bunch of Razer PC gaming gear deeply discounted today in a huge-one day sale
- This 1TB microSD card normally sells for $230. Right now it’s down to $140
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is discounted down to just $25 right now
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.