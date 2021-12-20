Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to $1,150 off with any eligible trade-in, plus free Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally here. And If you’re looking to get your grubby mitts all over this phone but put back by that criminally high price tag, well, there’s good news.

Today only, Samsung will knock off up to $1,150 from your total order when purchasing the Galaxy Fold 3 with an eligible trade-in. Mind you; this phone retails for $1,800, so you could potentially pay only $1,150 for the phone. To make the deal even sweeter, Samsung will even throw in a free pair of Buds 2 ($79 value) and a premium leather case ($80 value).

If you need a quick rundown of all the phone’s features, this should help you out. But so far, folks are loving this phone, and it’s getting some high praise from sites like The Verge, Gizmodo, and Tom’s Guide. So yea, it’s safe to say this phone is ready for primetime.

This deal is practically a no-brainer. Would you rather pay the full $1,800 or get up to a $1,150 discount plus a free pair of Buds 2? Don’t answer that, we already know what you’re going with. We don’t blame you, honestly. If you need more information, click the button below.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.