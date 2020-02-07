Get this BMI Wi-Fi Scale for the lightweight price of $31

Hello, friends. Is your house the epitome of tech? Do you have smart outlets, smart TVs, smart children, and smart ovens? Are you using smart water monitors? I so, let me tell you about a little something that can take your bathroom into the 22nd century and bring increased health awareness to you and yours?

This BMI Wi-Fi scale is currently on sale for the sweet, sweet price of $31. That’s 48% off its normal $60 price tag. Dare I mention the smartphone app that works with this scale to give you a holistic look at your weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more? Word of warning, dry your feet off before using this thing, as its sensors do not love getting wet.

If your bathroom has a sleek modern look then this scale will look right at home in there. Or maybe you’re living Big Willie style and have your own gym – the scale’s carbon fiber and silver design will be right at home in there, as well.

For those all about that “getting healthy” life, $30.99 is a dang steal. Get on this (literally) before the sale expires.

