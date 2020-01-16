Get this Game Boy-inspired iPhone case with 36 games for under $20

Look, there are plenty of fun games on the iPhone (I’m talking about Stardew Valley), but there’s something to be said about classic video games and real buttons.

That’s why this iPhone case Atelier Delfine might be the perfect protective covering to snag for your shiny, new Apple product. Not only will it provide basic protection against scuffs and dings, but flip it over and enjoy over 30 classic video games that have been emulated directly within the case.

The case is also available in both black and white and can be charged via microUSB. Normally a $200 case (c’mon, really?), you can currently snag it for $18.99.

See the full list of games below:

Super Contra

Super Mario Bros.

Tetris

Boom Man

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Galaga

Spartan x

Arkanoid

Five Chess

Mahjang

Ice Climber

Pacman

Superstar

Tennis

Circus

Pooyan

Battle City

F1 Race

PinBall

Soccer

Lone Runner

Nuts Milk

Olympics

1942

Macross

Starforce

Road Fighter

Badminton

Sky Destroyer

Bomber Jack

Chinesechess

Urban Champion

Mappy

Penguin Kun Wars

If you are in the market for a new iPhone case and want something different, this may be the perfect gift for yourself or a gamer friend.

