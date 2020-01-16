Connect with us

Get this Game Boy-inspired iPhone case with 36 games for under $20

No one tell you-know-who.

Look, there are plenty of fun games on the iPhone (I’m talking about Stardew Valley), but there’s something to be said about classic video games and real buttons.

That’s why this iPhone case Atelier Delfine might be the perfect protective covering to snag for your shiny, new Apple product. Not only will it provide basic protection against scuffs and dings, but flip it over and enjoy over 30 classic video games that have been emulated directly within the case.

The case is also available in both black and white and can be charged via microUSB. Normally a $200 case (c’mon, really?), you can currently snag it for $18.99.

See the full list of games below:

  • Super Contra
  • Super Mario Bros.
  • Tetris
  • Boom Man
  • Balloon Fight
  • Donkey Kong
  • Excitebike
  • Galaga
  • Spartan x
  • Arkanoid
  • Five Chess
  • Mahjang
  • Ice Climber
  • Pacman
  • Superstar
  • Tennis
  • Circus
  • Pooyan
  • Battle City
  • F1 Race
  • PinBall
  • Soccer
  • Lone Runner
  • Nuts Milk
  • Olympics
  • 1942
  • Macross
  • Starforce
  • Road Fighter
  • Badminton
  • Sky Destroyer
  • Bomber Jack
  • Chinesechess
  • Urban Champion
  • Mappy
  • Penguin Kun Wars

If you are in the market for a new iPhone case and want something different, this may be the perfect gift for yourself or a gamer friend.

