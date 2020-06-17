Get this portable car jump starter that normally costs $60 for just $39

Alright, we all know how much of a pain in the ass it can be to ask someone to borrow their jumper cables. In most cases, people don’t have one, or they’re in a rush and quite honestly don’t want to help. Hey, it happens, but if you were more prepared, this would never happen.

This is where a portable jump starter comes into the mix, and right now Amazon has a sweet deal on this one going for just $39. It normally sells for $60.The best part? It’s capable of jump-starting both a truck and a car. To get the deal, all you have to do is enter promo code B8RAPGVE at checkout along with clipping the onsite coupon. That’s it.

Paying $39 for a portable car jump-starter is an absolute no-brainer. Eventually, you’re going to end up in a situation where you’re going to need one. Why not score one on the cheap? If this sounds like you, don’t hesitate to smash that buy button because we’re not sure how long this promo code will last. Click the button below for more information.

