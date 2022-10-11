Get up to $250 off some of iRobot’s best robot vacuums

Home appliances are designed to save you time, and what better timesaver than a robotic vacuum cleaner? iRobot is the best-known name on the market, and they’ve got some awesome deals for Prime members.

You can get up to $250 off some of their best models, including this combo of the flagship, self-emptying Roomba s9+, and the Braava Jet m6 robo mop.

Verified Staff Pick iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle – $999

This deal gets you the superb auto-emptying Roomba s9+ and the Braava Jet m6 for $250 off. Rating See at Amazon On-Going Offer

You get a self-emptying robot vacuum with vSLAM navigation to avoid obstacles. Both devices use Smart Mapping, sharing their maps, so they always know where to clean.

On top of that, you can schedule the Braava Jet m6 robot mop to clean after the vacuuming is done.

If you want a cheaper alternative, iRobot has other models on sale, like the midrange Roomba i4+ EVO. For $400, you get an auto-emptying dock, powerful suction, and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Deals iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO with Alexa Echo Dot (3rd Gen) You can also save $250 off the midrange i4+ EVO, which maps your home so you can pick which rooms to clean. This bundle saves you even more, as you get a free Alexa Echo Dot (3rd gen) to add voice control to your robovac. Buy Now

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

