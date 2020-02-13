Get your hands on a new PS4 DualShock controller for just $38

Alright, we get it. These PS4 controllers are not cheap. They usually sell at around $65. So we totally understand why you may have never opted in picking up an extra one. Well, if this is the case and you’re looking to add an extra controller to your set up, Google Shopping is blowing Steel Black options out at just $38 with code KXAHYZ. You even get free shipping with the deal.

While it’s not the biggest discount we’ve seen, it’s by far the lowest price we’ve seen this year in this color choice. Either way, this deal is up for grabs if you want a brand new PS4 controller for $38. And it couldn’t come at a better time, especially if you just got a new PS4 for the holidays. Seriously, don’t pass this up.

There’s plenty of time to capitalize on this deal. According to the product page, the coupon code is available until February 24, so be sure to scoop this deal up before then. And be sure to enter code KXAHYZ at checkout, that’s how you’ll get the discount. For more info, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.