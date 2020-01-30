Get your hands on Razer’s BlackWidow mechanical keyboard for just $99

If you have a gamer in your life that plays video games with a mouse and keyboard, a new mechanical keyboard can make a great addition to their setup. Or, screw all that noise, and spend your money on yourself.

If this sounds enticing, Woot is currently blowing out Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $99. It normally sells for $169. This keyboard uses orange switches instead of the extremely loud green ones to provide a smoother gaming experience for you and the people on the other side of the headset. The BlackWidow Elite also features that sweet RGB Chroma lighting and can react to different games and even syncs with your Philips Hue setup.

The absolute best part of this keyboard, however, is the price. Typically $169, you can currently get it for only $97. Go quickly as this could sell out today. Bonus, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, shipping is free.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.