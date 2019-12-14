GetTransfer can help take the stress out of holiday travel

It’s safe to say that many of us are traveling for the holiday season. Whether it is going to the town over to visit friends or across the country to see extended family, traveling has become a natural part of the (stressful) holiday season.

When traveling to new cities, you can end up spending a lot of time at airports. The problem is, you don’t always know how long you’ll be stuck in these places. Delays seem to increase during these winter months of heavy traffic and if you have a long way to travel, things like Uber aren’t always the best choice. That’s where something like GetTransfer comes into play.

It’s a transportation service that acts more like a chauffeured car service and offers plenty of options for vehicles and travel options. Available via the web or Android and iOS applications, you simply enter your travel plans, how much you are willing to pay, and the app will connect you with drivers that fit the criteria.

GetTransfer also offers one perk that helps differentiate it from other offerings – extended wait times. Because traveling can be unpredictable, GetTransfer offers 60-minute wait windows at airports and 15-minute wait windows at all other locations. If you’ve spent much time traveling through airports, you know how beneficial that can be.

GetTransfer is available in locations around the globe, so if you find yourself in need of travel assistance this season, it might be worth checking them out.

