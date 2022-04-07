GM and Honda are teaming up to make EVs that compete with Tesla

General Motors (GM) and Honda are teaming up to try and take on Tesla. The partnership aims to create lower-priced electrical vehicles (EVs), to win through volume sales.

This is in addition to the two automakers’ earlier plans to design and build the Honda Prologue and an as-yet-unnamed Acura SUV. Honda is aiming for a 2024 release for those two vehicles.

It’s not clear when the “affordable” EVs will hit the market. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said that the pricing will “come in under the $30,000 price tag planned for the electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV.”

GM’s master plan? To out-sell Tesla in EV sales. The automaker has set a 2025 date for outselling everyone else in the EV market, which feels optimistic to us.

Let’s not forget that the Chevy Bolt, which is manufactured by GM, was recalled because of battery fires. Faulty battery cells manufactured by LG appear to be the reason. Let’s hope so for GM’s EV ambitions.

The automaker has been slow to embrace EVs but now seems to be charging ahead. Tests are underway for using your EV to power your house, taking advantage of the large power source in the battery.

Think of your EV as a battery backup with wheels. It’ll charge when the main power is on or from solar cells, and feed power back into the home if the electricity supply is interrupted.

On top of its EV ambitions, GM is going all-in on self-driving cars. Expect to see GM’s Ultra Cruise, Level 2 autonomous driving aid on the roads next year.

