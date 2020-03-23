Gmail Fax – how to send a fax from Google and Gmail

Gmail is the most popular provider of free email services. With technology promoting instant communication online, it didn’t take long to provide a digital fax solution.

Now online fax services integrate seamlessly faxing with the current communication systems like email. The fax technology eliminates the for a fax machine making your smartphone or computer a digital fax machine.

One platform is necessary for combining a wide variety of outgoing and incoming fax service. Check it right here on Google Fax Free for the complete digital faxing solution. In this guide, we show you how Gmail fax operates.

Advantages of using Gmail Fax

Online fax services help make the process simple and straightforward. If you haven’t used Gmail fax, below are some of the advantages:

Low cost

Setting a Gmail fax account is cheaper than using a conventional fax machine. For instance, you won’t have to pay for the device, telephone line, paper, and ink.

Convenient

The biggest advantage is the convenience you get with an online fax service. You can access your faxes from anywhere and at any time online. So, you can do business while you are at home or traveling.

CocoFax – Online fax provider

Gmail never provides a direct faxing feature, so the first thing you need is an online fax service. CocoFax is the leading online fax service with over a million users around the world. It provides free fax online Gmail service.

With CocoFax, you get a 30-day free trial period and a fax number. Besides, you get to choose your preferred fax number. CocoFax supports multiple fax platforms from your smartphone to your computer.

Also, CocoFax allows you to use other Google services such as Google Drive and Google docs. CocoFax makes it easy to fax from your device by connecting with your Gmail account.

Steps for sending faxes through Gmail using CocoFax

The process of sending a fax online through Gmail resembles sending an email. Only that you don’t provide the email address of the recipient but rather their fax number. Below are the steps involved:

Step 1: Visit the official CocoFax website and sign up for the service using your Gmail account. You will be allowed to choose your fax number to start enjoying the free service for 30 days.

Step 2: After successfully signing up, log in to your Gmail account. Click the compose button to create a new email.

Step 3: Fill in the requested details. In the ‘To’ field for the recipient address, provide the recipient fax number followed by @cocofax.com. For instance, if the recipient fax number is 12345 then in the ‘To’ field it should be as follows:

12345@cocofax.com

To create a note at the top of the fax, fill in the ‘Subject’ field. Also, to have a cover page in your fax, fill in the body section of your email. The cover page will appear as the first page of your fax.

Fortunately, you can attach files to your fax. CocoFax allows you to attach jpg, png, doc, xls, and pdf files.

Step 4: When you are satisfied you’ve captured everything you wanted, click the ‘Send’ button.

CocoFax will receive your email and transform it into the appropriate fax format for your recipient. The process takes place in an instant. Your recipient will receive the fax as if it is from your fax number.

You will also receive a delivery confirmation email in your Gmail account. What’s more, if there were issues in the transmission, you will receive an email with the report.

However, most of the issues arise when the recipient fax machine is busy or providing a wrong fax number.

Why choose CocoFax

CocoFax comes with amazing features and capabilities.

Here are some of them.

Safe and secure

With CocoFax, you get a safe and secure way of faxing online. To accomplish this, CocoFax encrypts all your communication to ensure it is safe online. Also, it uses the latest security protocols to safeguard your faxes.

Fast and reliable

CocoFax is an online fax service that lets you send and receive fax in an instant. With CocoFax, you can fax instantly over the internet. Also, it sends you notifications for each received and sent faxes.

Lifetime storage

Unlike other online fax services that limit storage to the last 200 faxes, CocoFax allows unlimited storage. Above all, it provides a neat way of organising your faxes. Also, you can access all of them online.

Conclusion

Thanks to online fax services like CocoFax, Gmail fax is possible today. You only need your Gmail account and a reliable fax service to fax from Google. All the faxing takes place online. To use CocoFax, check the guide above.

