Go ahead and treat yourself to Black Friday pricing on these Amazon Kindle tablets

Black Friday isn’t until next Friday, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from unloading all of its deals early. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now. Amazon Fire tablets are down to ridiculously low prices a week ahead of schedule, and seriously, these are too good to be passed up.

There’s a lot of ground to cover here, so to make it easier, we’re going to highlight some of our favorite deals really quick and list the rest below. Alright, for starters, the Fire 7 is down to $35, down from its usual $50. Next, the Fire HD 8 is just $45 (typically $90). Finally, our favorite pick, the new Fire HD 10, is priced at $75, usually selling for $150.

Don’t worry; there’s plenty of more deals to be had. Everything up for grabs can be found here, but here’s a helpful rundown below:

Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg here, folks. Check out all the Black Friday Kindle deals available in the Amazon sale here. And not to mention literally everything else Amazon is putting up for Black Friday. There’s a whole page dedicated to Black Friday discounts here.

Don’t pass on these prices whether you’re shopping for yourself or folks on your holiday shopping list. These are the best discounts you’ll find all year on these devices. Click the button below to learn more.

