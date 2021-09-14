Update your iPhone and iPad immediately – there’s a new security fix for spyware

Remember a few months back when we reported on a wide-ranging, no-click flaw in Apple devices that let the NSO Group put Pegasus spyware onto the devices of activists and journalists? Well, Apple has fixed the issue, so go update your Apple devices right now.

Yes, there’s an update waiting on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPod Touch. It’ll be iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, macOS Big Sur 11.6, or security update 2021-005 if you’re still on macOS Catalina.

That will patch out the no-click hack that was used, so your devices will be safe. We know, you’re probably not the demographic that’s usually targeted by these hacks but you still want to go update. Here’s how.

If you don’t want to be at risk for the no-click hack used to put Pegasus spyware on devices, it’s time to update your devices. The update is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

The update for macOS doesn’t seem to be a security issue, but you should still update just in case.

If you want to update (and you totally should), here’s how you can do that in just a couple of quick steps: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished Tap on Install once the update has been downloaded

If you own a Mac, you’ll need to click on the Apple menu then on System Preferences. From there, click Software Update, then on Update Now or Upgrade Now.

For Apple Watch owners, make sure your Watch is charged at least 50% and leave it on the charger while doing the following: Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi, and keep it next to your Apple Watch. Open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap the My Watch tab > General > Software Update.

If you have watchOS 6 or later, you can open the Settings app on the Watch, go to General > Software Update, and tap Install if there’s an update waiting.

Now you’ve got your iPhone or iPad, Apple Watch or Mac updated to the latest software version, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device.

