Connect with us

Google

Google Chrome for iPhone now lets you move the URL bar

Now, instead of playing thumb gymnastics to reach the top of your screen, you can simply glide your thumb down to the bottom.

Apple is releasing new magic mouse and keyboard products that use lightning cables for connectivity.
Image: KnowTechie

Google’s Chrome browser for iPhone is rolling out a new feature that’s all about giving your thumbs some much-needed R&R.

Now, you can move the address bar to the bottom of the screen, making it easier than ever to type in those URLs and search queries.

This change, which mirrors a design tweak in Apple’s Safari, combines the URL and toolbar buttons into one convenient bottom bar. It’s a small adjustment, but it could make a big difference to your browsing comfort.

The user interacts with the graphical user interface and application.
Image: KnowTechie

Android users, don’t feel left out. While this feature is currently only available on iPhones, if it proves popular, we might see it on Android devices in the future.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

But Google isn’t stopping at relocating the address bar. They’ve also been fine-tuning other features in Chrome for iOS, including more accurate translation, better address detection, and personalized search suggestions.

Plus, they’ve added a handy 1×1 home screen widget for quick access to passwords.

How to move Google Chrome’s URL bar to the bottom of the screen on iPhone

Thankfully, there are a couple of ways of doing this, so we’ll show you both. Here’s how you can move the Chrome address bar to the bottom on your iPhone:

Option 1: The easiest way is to long-press the address bar in Chrome. This will bring up a popup menu. From this menu, select the option that says “Move address bar to bottom.”

A smartphone with a screenshot of the app store, showing text, multimedia, telephony, and other electronic communication features.
Image: KnowTechie

Option 2: If you’re more technically inclined, you can also change this setting through the flags menu in Chrome. To do this, enter the following into the address bar and tap Go: chrome://flags/#bottom-omnibox-steady-state. This will take you directly to the setting that controls the address bar placement.

Remember, this feature is currently only available on iPhones, so if you’re an Android user, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for this thumb-friendly update.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Google