Google officially launches Play Pass – a $4.99 Apple Arcade competitor

It seems that 2019 is the year of the subscription service, with Google now rolling out Play Pass. It’s a direct competitor to Apple Arcade, with over 350 games and apps, all with no advertising, no locked content, and no extra fees.

Oh, and it has Josiah’s favorite game in it, Stardew Valley. That might be enough to make him ditch his iPhone…

Google’s Play Pass is coming to take on the mighty Apple Arcade

This feels like a trial run from Google, with a different take on Apple Arcade. There are no exclusives, for a start – everything in Play Pass is available in the Play Store. It’s US-only for now, when Apple’s offering launched in 150+ countries.

And well… Android users aren’t the best case for subscriptions, as there’s a huge sideloading community of pirated apps.

Here’s what you need to know about Play Pass:

350+ unlocked premium Android apps and games, for $4.99 a month

There’s a 10-day free trial

Just like your normal library, Google Play Pass can be shared with up to five family members

It’s US-only at launch

If you’re a mobile gamer, you should totally subscribe early. Google will be discounting the subscription cost for early adopters, to $1.99 per month, for the first 12 months you use it. You’ll have to sign up before October 10th though.

