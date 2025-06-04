Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is putting a temporary hold on the rollout of its new AI-powered “Ask Photos” feature in Google Photos.

This tool was introduced last year as an experimental way to let users search their photo libraries using everyday questions instead of just keywords or dates.

However, Google says it’s not performing well enough yet. (Via: The Verge)

Jamie Aspinall, a product manager for Google Photos, explained on social media that the feature is being paused due to problems with speed, accuracy, and overall user experience.

According to Aspinall, the rollout had only reached a small number of users, and the team is now working on improvements.

I hear you both. Ask Photos isn't where it needs to be, in terms of latency, quality and ux. Rollout has been paused at very small numbers while we address these issues. In ~2 weeks we'll ship an improved version that brings back the speed and recall of the original search — Jamieasp (@jamieasp) June 3, 2025

A better version of the feature is expected to arrive in a couple of weeks, aiming to bring back the quick and reliable performance users expect.

“Ask Photos” is powered by a special version of Google’s most advanced AI system, Gemini, tailored specifically for this tool.

The idea is to let users ask natural questions like “What theme did we use for Emma’s birthday party?” or “What national parks have I visited?”

The AI uses its ability to understand both images and text within photos to generate smart answers and show the most relevant pictures. At the same time, Google is improving its regular search in Google Photos.

Users can now place words in quotation marks to find exact text matches, whether in file names, camera details, captions, or even visible text in images like screenshots or signs.

This isn’t the first time Google has had to slow down or stop an AI feature. In May 2024, its “AI Overview” feature in Google Search was paused after it gave bizarre and incorrect answers, suggesting putting glue on pizza to keep the cheese on.

Similarly, in February, Google paused its Gemini image-generation tool after users pointed out historical inaccuracies, such as showing the US Founding Fathers as people of color.

