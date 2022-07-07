Google Photos update adds a convenient quick-access toolbar

A small but significant Google Photos update has been released. If you’ve used Google Photos in the last couple of days, you’ve probably noticed a slight UI redesign.

Some Google Photos users have reported seeing new cards appearing at the bottom of their screens providing quick access to key features.

This new quick-access toolbar helps you to improve the way you manage your photos and videos in Google Photos.

New quick access toolbar in Google Photos

When you tap and hold a photo in the updated Google Photos, you’ll now see new quick access buttons that allow you to Share, Add to, Delete, Order photos, Move to archive, and Send photos, among other options.

Some users with Google Photos version 5.96 have received this new feature update already. With this new quick-access toolbar, you can more easily organize and batch edit photos in Google Photos.

Previously, some of these buttons such as the Delete button were located in the top-right corner of the horizontal sidebar in the Google Photos app. You can now access it from the new quick access toolbar at the bottom of your screen.

For those who have received the update, however, it does appear as though there are subtle differences in the placement of the tabs on the quick access toolbar.

Ours, for instance, has a “Back up” button whereas others have an “Order photos” button. That could be device-specific, but it’s unclear at this time.

Google Photos update still rolling out

To see whether you’ve received the update, first confirm that you have Google Photos version 5.96. To do so, open Google Photos > Profile > Photos settings > About Google Photos.

Return to the homepage, tap and hold a photo or video, or swipe up and see if the new cards appear at the bottom of the screen.

If it doesn’t, no worries, it is still in limited release and will gradually roll out for all users.

Google Photos gets better

Just over a year ago, Google Photos ended free unlimited storage for users. However, months later, T-Mobile reintroduced unlimited Google Photos storage.

Earlier this year, a Google Photos update broke Pixel 6’s magic eraser. Google Photos update of March this year brought changes to how Library tab items are sorted, among others.

With the latest Google Photos update, managing and organizing your photos just got easier.

