Mark your calendar: Google Pixel 10 series release date leaks

Google is expected to officially launch its new Pixel 10 smartphone series on August 13th at a “Made by Google” event, with the phones likely hitting stores just a week later on August 20th, according to leaks.

This year, the Pixel 10 lineup is set to include four models: the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, a larger Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable version called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google is also likely to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 at the same event.

Leaked details have revealed several expected changes. The base Pixel 10 model will finally join the rest of the lineup in offering three rear cameras, adding a telephoto lens, though some camera quality compromises may be made to keep it affordable.

Meanwhile, the Pro models and Fold won’t see major design changes but will include internal upgrades like a new Tensor G5 chip.

This chip is expected to power smarter AI-driven features, which could be a key reason for users to upgrade.

The Pixel Watch 4 is also generating buzz. Leaked images suggest it may be thicker, possibly to make room for a larger battery.

Google is also said to be introducing new charging technology and a couple of new buttons, though their purpose remains unclear. (Via: The Verge)

One exciting feature is the expected debut of Gemini, Google’s new AI assistant, on its smartwatches.

All of Google’s new devices, including phones and watches, will reportedly showcase a fresh look and feel through the Material 3 Expressive design language, a more colorful and playful version of Android’s visual style.

Interestingly, last year’s Pixel 9 series also launched on August 13, but some models took longer to reach shelves.

This year, Google seems to be aiming for a quicker rollout, especially for the foldable model. We expect to hear more about these Pixel devices in the coming days.

