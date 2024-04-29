Google Pixel 8A ad leak confirms most rumors weeks before launch

It happened again! Last year, the promotional video for the Google Pixel 8 series had leaked just days before the launch in October and now, the same thing has happened with the Pixel 8A.

The 30-second Pixel 8A advertisement was shared by the reliable leaker Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with MySmartPrice.

However, Google was swift in its action and pulled the video off the internet within a day, but not before we had a peek.

While the Pixel 8A ad leak confirms everything we already knew

Unfortunately, the 30-second advertisement doesn’t reveal anything we already didn’t know.

In the past few weeks, there have been many Pixel 8A leaks, revealing the unreleased handset in every angle.

We know the hardware isn’t changing much. The Tensor G3 will power the Pixel 8A, like the rest of the Pixel 8 series. There will be seven years of software support and pretty much all the Pixel 8’s AI features.

Pixel 8A will be coming in four color schemes: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. Interestingly, the Mint color wasn’t shown in the ad.

The Pixel 8A’s only major highlight is its battery and charging capability. While the battery is getting slightly bigger, the wired charging support is getting a big boost — to 27W.

So, if there were any lingering doubts about the Pixel 8A, this ad put them to bed—unless Google decides to remove a feature at the last minute in light of the leaked ad; we don’t see the possibility of any last-minute additions.

The only missing piece of the puzzle is the Pixel 8A’s price. Google bumped up the cost of its Pixel A series handsets last year, making the Pixel 7A $499, and we expect the Pixel 8A to be the same price.

Until a leak confirms the price, it will remain just a speculation.

Either way, the official launch is just around the corner. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8A at the Google I/O starting May 14.

