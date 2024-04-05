Google’s much-anticipated mid-range smartphone, the Google Pixel 8A is likely to be launched at the company’s upcoming developer’s conference, the Google I/O 2024.

While high-quality renders of the Pixel 8A have already been released last year, delivering a detailed look at the smartphone, the detailed specs of the unreleased Google handset have finally appeared online.

According to the information posted by the leaker Yogesh Brar on X/Twitter, the Pixel 8A will sport the Tensor G3 processor, a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, and the same rear camera system as the Pixel 7A.

The processor, display, and camera details aren’t surprising, as we already were aware of them and this leak corroborates the previous rumors. But the leaker has shared a few additional details.

Pixel 8A is getting a slight battery size bump and a giant leap in terms of the charging speed

Image: Smartprix

According to Brar, the Pixel 8A will pack a 4,500mAh battery and 27W charging speed, which is great, granted the Pixel 7A’s battery life wasn’t so great and supported only 18W charging speeds.

Still, it’s a mild battery upgrade considering 7A’s 4,385mAh battery. However, the 27W wired charging is a significant improvement.

Brar has also added 128GB or 256GB of internal storage for the 8A, a 13MP selfie camera, and Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Furthermore, Brar claims Google is planning to launch the Pixel 8A at the upcoming Google I/O in May, which isn’t surprising but he also claims the handset will sport a $500 to $550 price tag.

Now, Google already hiked the price of its A-series handsets last year by $50, making it $500. If the unreleased handset comes with a $550 price tag, that would mean price hikes for two consecutive years, which may not be great for the Pixel 8A sales.

