Google Pixel 8A appears on USCellular website ahead of launch

The launch of the Google Pixel 8A is very close; the new renders emerging on the internet are evidence of this. The handset was even recently mentioned on USCellular’s support pages, and a renowned leaker spotted it.

Google’s Pixel A series has been the go-to choice for fans wanting the Pixel experience without paying the hefty premium the company asks for its flagship counterparts.

Although Google greatly improved with the Pixel 7A, it still left fans wanting more. Hence, all eyes are on this year’s Pixel 8A, which is rumored to sport several improvements, especially in the battery and charging segment.

While there’s no official confirmation, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8A at the upcoming developer conference, Google I/O 2024, which is officially set for May 14.

Pixel 8A appears on the USCellular website

So it's about 1AM early Saturday morning at Google HQ. How long will it take the right person to notice this and reach out to someone at the carrier, who will then presumably need to ping yet a third individual at the vendor responsible for posting (and removing) these tutorials? pic.twitter.com/4neK48wGUZ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 13, 2024

Google is expected to announce the Google Pixel 8A during the keynote on the first day. However, the handset was recently spotted at a US carrier called USCellular.

While it was an accident, and someone’s job at the said carrier is definitely in danger, the screenshot is already available on X/Twitter, posted by the renowned leaker Evan Blass.

The post on the carrier’s website reveals nothing concerning but provides a close look at the handset’s front side.

As expected, the bezels are thick, reminiscent of previous Pixel A series handsets, and the design language is rounded, like that of the Pixel 8 family.

However, the post proves that our assumption of the May 14 announcement may be accurate.

New Pixel 8A render without a watermark

Image: Arsene Lupin on X/Twitter/KnowTechie

Besides this leak, the tipster Arsene Lupin has recently posted what could be called the cleanest Pixel 8A render so far.

The leaked renders don’t have any watermarks and show the Pixel 8A from multiple angles in the Obsidian/Black color scheme.

Again, the leaked render doesn’t provide any credible information regarding the upcoming Pixel handset’s hardware. Still, it gives a clean peek at the device’s design, closely aligned with the Pixel 8 series.

The corners are well-rounded, with a center-mounted camera cutout, an aluminum visor holding two camera sensors on the back, and thick bezels.

Google Pixel 8A rumored specs

Image: Smartprix

The latest render leak and the USCellular website leak may not have revealed new information about Pixel 8A’s hardware, but we are mostly already aware of it.

Pixel 8A is not due for a camera hardware upgrade. The handset will sport the same 64MP and 13MP cameras on its back as the Pixel 7A.

Pixel 8A will also get Google’s latest Tensor G3 processor – no surprise.

This year’s Pixel A is getting a 4,500 mAh battery, slightly larger than last year’s Pixel 7A, but nothing groundbreaking.

The most frustrating feature of last year’s Pixel 7A was its 18W wired charging speed, besides the 7.5W wireless charging. According to rumors, Google is upgrading it to a generous 27W.

However, there are no leaks about the wireless charging speed. Hopefully, Google will upgrade it, too.

According to our assessment, we are roughly a month away from Pixel 8A’s announcement, and hopefully, the tiny bits of mystery left about Google’s next Pixel A handset will come to light by then.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news