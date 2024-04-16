Pixel Fold successor could be called Pixel 9 Pro Fold, says report

As we inch closer to Google I/O, set for May 14, when the search engine company is supposed to open Pandora’s box and unleash all sorts of announcements, a new report suggests that Google may change the name of Pixel Fold’s successor and officially make it part of the Pixel 9 series.

According to the information acquired by Android Authority, Google is changing its naming convention and stepping sway from the “Pixel Fold 2” title in favor of “Pixel 9 Pro Fold.”

However, according to an alleged Google Insider, the device is keeping its internal codename—“Comet.”

The Pixel 9 family is getting bigger with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The sudden name change for the next Fold seems to be part of Google’s larger plan to change its branding convention.

According to the outlet, the Google Pixel 9 series will see the following devices: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold—if the name change sticks around.

A recent rumor from February hinted that Google’s next Folding phone could feature its Tensor G4 processor, which could delay its launch.

If the new report is accurate, the name change from “Pixel Fold 2” to “Pixel 9 Pro Fold” could mean the device will launch later than the original Pixel Fold, alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series in the fall.

Well, it makes sense, and it also means that Google may finally treat the next Fold as a proper flagship.

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The biggest disappointment about the original Pixel Fold was the use of the older Tensor G2 processor, while the Pixel 8 series offered the Tensor G3 processor a few months later.

The Tensor G4 is rumored to use Samsung’s 4nm process, offering only minimal improvements over the G3.

In addition, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could offer 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Either way, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a surprising twist for fans, and it also seems the name change from “Pixel Fold 2” was a relatively recent decision.

However, it also suggests that the new name may not stick around for launch; we’ll have to wait for the I/O event, and it will be clear whether the new report holds any weight.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news