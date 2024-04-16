Satellite connectivity could come to the Google Pixel 9 series

The Google Pixel 9 series is one of the most highly anticipated smartphone series, slated to launch this fall. This year’s Pixel series is rumored to consist of at least three or four smartphones, including a foldable.

According to a new report ahead of launch, the new Pixel handsets will gain satellite connectivity.

Apple launched satellite connectivity last year with the iPhone 15 series, and its addition to the Pixel 9 series may help popularize the feature among Android users.

According to Android Authority’s report compiled with information from a Google insider, the Pixel 9 will get a modem upgrade, which will likely bring the satellite connectivity feature.

The next Google Fold and an unknown 5G tablet could also get the same upgrade

Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles

The modem in question is from Samsung and is dubbed Samsung Modem 5400. Apart from its name, very little is known about the modem, but it is said to be super fast and exceedingly power-efficient.

In comparison, last year’s Pixel 8 series featured Samsung Modem 5300 through the Tensor G3 processor.

However, the new modem supports 3GPP Rel. 17, which means it supports 5G connectivity for non-terrestrial networks (NTN), i.e., satellite connectivity.

In addition, the outlet reports that besides the Pixel 9 series, the next Pixel Fold and an unknown 5G tablet are also getting the new modem.

The outlet further details that the unknown tablet is in the early development stage and has an internal codename of “clementine,” but nothing more.

Hence, even though Google may elaborate on its plans for the Tensor G4 or the Pixel 9 series, there won’t likely be any clarification regarding the aforementioned tablet at Google I/O 2024.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news