Countdown has begun for Google’s Pixel event, slated for October 4, where the Mountain View company is all set to unveil the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, the Pixel Watch 2.

According to rumors, we are not getting a new generation of Pixel Buds Pro this year. However, leaks indicate Google is expected to launch them in new colors.

And, days before the launch, the latest leak from TheTechOutlook not only confirms the speculation but also brings renders and marketing images of the Buds Pro in Porcelain and Bay Blue colorways.

Source: Google, via TheTechOutlook

New Pixel Buds Pro colors look dope

While Google may not launch the next generation of Pixel Buds Pro in the upcoming launch event, the company is slated to breathe a little life into the Pixel Buds Pro with two new color variants – Bay Blue and Porcelain.

The latest leak aptly showcases the new Pixel Buds Pro colorways. Based on the images, both colorways look really nice.

Source: Google, via OnLeaks/TheTechOutlook

The new “Bay Blue” colorway goes nicely with the Pixel 8 Pro in the Sky Blue color. Meanwhile, the Porcelain Buds Pro is designed to match the Pro variant smartphone in the same colorway.

The new Pixel Buds Pro variants are said to be available with the same price tag of $199, making them one of the most competitive true wireless earbuds in the market.

That said, if you are not a fan of these new colors, don’t worry; the older colors will also available alongside the new ones.

