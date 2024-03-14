New leak unfolds Pixel Fold 2’s larger screen sizes

Google’s second-generation foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold 2, looked astronomically different in the recently leaked renders. Besides its radically different camera island, it seems the unreleased handset will sport larger folding screens.

Now, a recent leak has confirmed that speculation and has provided the measurements of the larger screens of the Pixel Fold 2.

The new information comes from DSCC’s Ross Young, who claims the inner folding screen of the Fold 2 will indeed be larger, measuring just over 8 inches at 8.02 inches, while the outer screen will stand at 6.29 inches.

Pixel Fold 2 will be pretty close to the OnePlus Open in both size and shape

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

In contrast, the original Pixel Fold had a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 5.8-inch cover screen.

If we had to compare the Fold 2 screen sizes with other foldable smartphones, the one smartphone that is the closest comparison is the OnePlus Open, standing tall with a 6.31-inch outer display and 7.82-inch inner display.

Pixel Fold 2 expected specs

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The leak has revealed anything else. However, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, a brand-new chip that is also expected to power the Google Pixel 9 series.

Otherwise, Google’s second-generation foldable smartphone is expected to ship with 16GB LPDDR5 memory and at least 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, running Android 14 out of the box with seven years of software updates.

The Pixel Fold 2 leaks have just started coming in. While the leaks have filled in a few blanks, we still don’t have an actual launch date/window.

However, we expect the search engine company to announce the Fold 2 at the upcoming Google I/O, slated for June 27, 2024, alongside the Pixel 8A.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news