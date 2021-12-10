Google Play games are coming to Windows PCs in 2022

Your Windows PC will be able to play Google Play’s catalog of games at some point in 2022. That’s the official word from Google, who announced the update during last night’s The Game Awards show.

This functionality will come in the form of a Google Play Games app. Google built the app from the ground up, which means they didn’t partner with BlueStacks, or Microsoft, or any of the other Android emulator developers.

The other cool thing happening next year? Seamless switching between your devices. That sounds like your save state will be shared between devices, like Steam’s Cloud Save feature. Awesome for those who don’t want to pick up their mobile device while they’re sitting at their desk.

“Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs,” says Greg Hartrell, Google’s product director of games on Android and Google Play

Details on the new system are scant. Google only confirmed that it will be available in 2022 and that it “will not involve game streaming.” That means local copies of your Android games, no special integrations with Windows 11, and direct-from-Google apps.

That’s different from how Android games on Windows 11 via the Amazon Appstore work currently; which runs in an Android subsystem that was developed between Microsoft and Amazon.

The future for consumers looks good. Being able to switch between your hardware devices and still play or use the same apps everywhere is going to be a big win.

