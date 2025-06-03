Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Wallet will soon stop letting people in the US pay with their PayPal accounts.

Starting June 13, 2025, any PayPal accounts linked to Google Wallet will be automatically removed.

This means you won’t be able to use PayPal through Google Wallet to pay for things anymore.

In fact, as of April 11, 2025, Google already stopped allowing new PayPal accounts to be linked to Wallet.

So if you were using PayPal with Google Wallet in the past, you’ll now need to add a credit card, debit card, or bank account directly to keep making payments with the app. (Via: Android Authority)

There is one exception: if you have a PayPal debit card (which works like a regular bank card), that will still be accepted in Google Wallet.

Google says that both companies are making changes to improve the way people pay, and they recommend checking an email from PayPal for more details (though no further comment was available from PayPal at the time).

If you were using PayPal through Google Wallet for things like monthly subscriptions or automatic payments, you’ll need to go to those merchants’ websites and update your payment method manually.

Also, Google Wallet will no longer show your PayPal transaction history. If you want to see past PayPal payments, you’ll need to check the PayPal app or website.

This change only affects users in the US. If you’re in Germany, the PayPal integration in Google Wallet will continue to work for now.

PayPal first worked with Google Wallet back in 2017, when the service was called Android Pay. Since then, both companies have developed their payment tools in different ways.

For example, PayPal recently added features like tap-to-pay on iPhones in Germany and new options for group payments.

US users who use PayPal through Google Wallet will need to switch to another payment method before June 13, 2025, to avoid disruptions.

