Google now lets you know when it isn’t confident in its own search results

What do you do when breaking news is happening? Do you go to social media? Do you go to Google? If you go to Google, you know how difficult it can be to find accurate information regarding an ongoing event.

Google realizes that and is working on a new feature that will warn users that information is rapidly coming in and that its search results might not be the most accurate or reliable available.

Recode was the first to report on this, noting that Google will provide a prompt to users that says, in part, “If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.”

Image: Recode

A Google spokesperson has confirmed to Recode that it is testing the feature, but the prompt is only showing up for a small percentage of searches right now and that those searches pertain to “trending topics.”

It’s a smart move from the search giant, as tech companies continue to be put under the microscope regarding fake news and misinformation. Over the past few years, platforms like Facebook and Twitter have continued to put more prompts in place that warn users of questionable content.

