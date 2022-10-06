Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet is designed for the home

Earlier this year, Google shared its plans for a Pixel Tablet, and at today’s Made by Google event, the company shared a closer look at what we can expect when it releases next year.

The Pixel Tablet is still a little ways away, so the company didn’t share much in the way of details. We did learn that it’s made out of 100 percent recycled aluminum which gives it a soft matte textured feel in your hands.

It also comes with a brand-new nanoceramic coating. The coating is inspired by the fine texture of porcelain. According to Google, that should help how the tablet feels when holding it.

The tablet will feature Google’s new Tensor G2 processing unit, the same unit found in Pixel 7 phones. That means that popular Pixel features, like photo editing, video calling, and hands-free controls will work seamlessly with Pixel Tablet.

Maybe the biggest reveal in today’s Made by Google event was the integrated charging dock speaker. Google says people mainly use tablets in the home, and the dock will add extra functionality to the Pixel Tablet.

The dock features tuned magnets for easy attaching and detaching. It can help keep your device charged when you’re not using it.

Plus, you can treat the Pixel Tablet similar to a Google Home Hub, with Google Assistant and hands-free help.

This reveal was technically still a teaser. Google didn’t share much else in the way of details or specs for the Pixel Tablet. We don’t know the screen size or resolution yet, and we don’t know how powerful the internal components will be.

The Pixel Tablet is coming sometime in 2023. Keep your eyes open for more teasers and details as we get closer to the official release of Google’s Pixel Tablet.

