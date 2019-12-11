Gosu.ai raises $2.8 million to spur its AI-based coaching for gamers

Look, not everyone can be naturally great at video games and that’s ok. While YouTube videos and Twitch streams can help you get a better grasp of a game, it isn’t always enough. Sometimes you need a coach.

Gamer coaches are available on sites like Fiverr, but what if you aren’t trying to drop a bunch of cash? Well, in the future, maybe that coaching can be accomplished through the use of AI?

That’s exactly what Gosu.ai hopes to accomplish with its AI bot that could help gamers get better at games like League of Legends and Dota 2. Now, the company is announcing it has raised $2.8 million in funding to help see the AI coach come to life. The funding was led by Brighteyes Ventures, with Skype cofounder Toivo Annus joining, as well. Previously, the company raised $1.9 million last March.

With the tool, gamers would be able to use the AI-based voice assistant to gain insight into strategies and tactics and even get feedback on previous matches. On top of that, the coach will even critique and give pointers during your League of Legends matches. YouTube videos teaching strategies are great, but imagine being able to get live help from an AI coach? That truly is next-level.

