During a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and members of the GPT-5 team answered questions about the company’s new AI model, and faced plenty of criticism.

Many users wanted the older GPT-4o model back, saying GPT-5 didn’t work as well for them.

One of GPT-5’s main new features is a “real-time router” that decides which AI version should answer each question, a faster one for simple tasks or a slower, more thoughtful one for complex ones.

However, when GPT-5 first launched, this router wasn’t working properly. As a result, many people got worse-than-expected answers.

Altman admitted the problem, saying the glitch happened on Thursday and made the model seem “way dumber” than it really is.

He promised the issue was now fixed and that the system would be more transparent about which version was responding.

Because of the feedback, Altman also said the team would consider letting paying “Plus” subscribers keep using GPT-4o.

They’re gathering data on the trade-offs before making a final decision.

He also promised to double the rate limits for Plus users, allowing them to test GPT-5 more freely without worrying about running out of monthly prompts.

The AMA also touched on a humorous but embarrassing incident during GPT-5’s live reveal: the so-called “chart crime.” (Via: TechCrunch)

In the presentation, a bar chart incorrectly showed a lower score with a taller bar, sparking jokes online and earning Altman’s own description of a “mega chart screwup” on X (Twitter).

wow a mega chart screwup from us earlier–wen GPT-6?! correct on the blog though.https://t.co/iaXEhu8DD8 — Sam Altman (@sama) August 7, 2025

The correct charts were in the official blog post, but by then, the meme had already spread.

Even one of GPT-5’s early testers, Simon Willison, who generally liked the model, said turning data into a table was still an area where GPT-5 could fail.

Altman is promising to fix the main issues people raised, stabilize the rollout, and address user feedback seriously.

The AMA was a mix of technical explanations, pledges for improvements, and some lighthearted moments over the chart mishap.

