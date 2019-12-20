Connect with us

Snag a refurbished 11-inch MacBook Air right now for under $500

It might be a bit late for a Christmas present, but at this price, it’s hard to pass up.

Listen up. There’s a lot of reasons you could need a low-priced laptop, from your kid needing it to do their homework on, or your grandma needing something to browse Facebook on that actually has a screen that she can see. Or, maybe you’re Josiah and just need a laptop that isn’t a 2012 Asus laptop that he snagged from Walmart for $300.

If you only want to spend $500 or less though, the selection narrows drastically if you actually want to be able to do any work.

Keep kiddo and grandma happy with a refurbished 11-inch MacBook Air, starting from $419.99 for the classic silver color, to $449.99 for a choice of Pink, Turquoise, Blue, Purple or Red. Sure, the Intel i5 processor inside is slightly old now, but it’ll still power through homework faster than a graphing calculator (which it can totally replace).

WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0 in the MacBook Air make it easy to connect to your networks or those all-important headphones, and we all know about the screen quality that Apple puts into every device it sells.

You can even add an extended warranty, up to 3 years for $49.99. That’s cheaper than Apple’s own plan, and you can sleep easy knowing it’ll get fixed if something does go wrong.

