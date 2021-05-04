Grab a backup pair of wireless earbuds for just a measly $13

If you’re like someone like me who constantly loses earbuds and you need a quick pair to hold you over for a few months, do yourself a favor and consider these excellent Boltune wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re down to just $13 with code KJHHTD6G, along with clipping the $10 on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $40.

Amazon customers give them a solid 4.2 stars. They’re true wireless headphones that feature four microphones for voice calls. They offer seven hours of continuous play and up to several more charges within the case. Not to mention, they sound really great too.

For $13, you can’t go wrong. Worst-case scenario, if you don’t like them, you’re only out 13 bucks. That’s a pretty safe gamble. Just note, to get the discounted price, enter code KJHHTD6G along with clipping the $10 on-site coupon. Click the button below for more information.

