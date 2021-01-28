Grab a new Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $225

When we spend more time at home, there’s a much higher likelihood that we do more online shopping and pay for a lot more delivery services. Also, we’re less aware of who’s outside, making it a prime target for uninvited guests.

With the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, the most advanced doorbell on the market to date, you can now keep track of your packages and see who’s outside your door.

This doorbell is rated 4.5/5 stars and one of Amazon’s Choice products. It has a high-quality 1080P HD camera providing pixel-perfect videos and images. Two-way audio will let you converse with visitors without opening the door.

The smart motion sensor is totally customizable, so you can see who (or what) is outside at all times. You’ll be able to answer the door from anywhere with a simple sync of the device to a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

With a panoramic 180° view, you will get the ultimate quality in viewing and hearing what’s happening outside of your home at all hours. With an impressive night vision illumination function, you will get a 160° view of the outside.

It has a slim and discreet design and can withstand temperatures of up to 120°F, so you won’t have to worry about weather conditions interfering with its quality. Additionally, you can even customize its faceplate to suit your home decor!

While the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is usually priced at $250, you’ll be able to get the ultimate alarm system today for only $224.99 at 10% off.

