Grab one of MOFT’s invisible stands for your mobile devices for up to 30% off

Nothing says Black Friday to me than the rush to get the last heavily-discounted iPad. The thing is, what do you do once you’ve got the promised goods? Tablets are great for watching Netflix on but they do make your arms tired after a while. Let your arms rest with the range of invisible device stands from MOFT X, all on sale this weekend for up to 30% off.

That’s including 15% off the MOFT X phone stand range, now only $16.99. You can get them to match your iPhones in Space Grey, Navy Blue, and Midnight Green; and has an integral 3-card holder so you can leave your wallet at home. Nifty.

The MOFT X tablet and laptop stands have a hefty 20% off, now only $19.99 each. These are the perfect slimline companion to your MacBook or iPad, giving that perfect typing position while folding away to add no more bulk than the slimmest of protective covers.

If you want the set, the MOFT office set with stands for your laptop, tablet, and phone is under $50 this weekend – a saving of 30%.

You’ll get free worldwide shipping if you spend over $39, so there’s really no excuse to not stand up your devices this Black Friday.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.