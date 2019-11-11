If you spend time on multiple PCs, it’s nice to have a good keyboard to carry between them, so you don’t waste time having to adjust your typing style constantly.

That means you need a smaller keyboard, and preferably one with nice, mechanical keyswitches. The Velocifire TKL71WS ticks all of those boxes, and it does it for less than $50!

Grab this wireless mechanical keyboard for 15-percent off

Thanks to Velocifire, KnowTechie readers can use coupon code: E7QNZFBV for 15% off the TKL71WS from Velocifire or Amazon, valid to Nov. 17, 2019.

That gets you a Tenkeyless keyboard with dual wireless and wired modes, mechanical keyswitches, and backlighting. Sweet.

Other specs include:

Outemu Brown Switches

71-key so you still get your arrow keys in a smaller form factor

2.4GHz wireless, or wired modes

Anti-ghosting

Blue backlighting

1000 mAh internal rechargeable battery

Again, this offer is only valid until November 17, so make sure to snag one if you are in the market for an easily portable, mechanical keyboard.

