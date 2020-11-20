Deals
Grab yourself a Ring Floodlight Camera for $75 off with this deal
Upgrade your home security for under $200.
If you’re wanting to upgrade your home security, this Ring Floodlight Camera is one of the best devices you can add to your home. Even sweeter, you can get a refurbished unit for $174 with this deal, a saving of 30 percent from the usual price.
So why would you want this? Simply put, it’s the only smart camera on the market that gives you motion activation, floodlights, a siren alarm, and two-way audio. Oh, and it sends crystal-clear HD video to your smart device, wherever you may be. It’s also been recertified by Ring, so you’ll get a one year warranty to boot, just like if it was a brand-new unit.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- In news surprising absolutely no one, the cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro Max are a ‘huge leap’
- This clever camera app lets you be anyone on Zoom
- London and other UK cities are using AI-powered cameras to monitor social distancing
- Review: Soliom Wireless Solar-Powered Outdoor Camera – harness the power of the sun
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.