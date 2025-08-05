Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has officially launched Grok Imagine, a new feature that lets users create images and short videos from text prompts.

It’s now available on iOS for SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers on X (Twitter). As expected with Musk’s “no-filter” style, the tool even allows NSFW content, including semi-nude imagery.

Grok Imagine can generate 15-second videos complete with native audio, based on either text or image prompts.

The feature includes a spicy mode, a setting that opens the door for more adult-themed content.

While it doesn’t allow fully explicit or pornographic visuals, users have managed to create AI-generated images featuring partial female nudity.

However, anything too graphic often ends up blurred out or blocked by moderation filters.

This edgy direction isn’t surprising, especially after xAI recently released a highly sexualized anime-style AI companion.

But just like the Grok chatbot, which once made headlines for generating antisemitic and misogynistic content, Grok Imagine could bring controversy of its own.

The “spicy mode” first came to public attention after an xAI employee, Mati Roy, mentioned it in a now-deleted X post, saying it could “do nudity.”

Since then, people have been testing its limits, often in the name of journalism.

While it can generate images of public figures like Donald Trump or Taylor Swift, there are restrictions.

Attempts to make bizarre or inappropriate images, like a pregnant Trump, are blocked, with the tool offering tame alternatives instead.

Despite these hiccups, Grok Imagine is technically impressive. It quickly creates images from prompts, auto-generates new ones as users scroll, and even turns stills into short, stylized videos.

Though the human figures often look slightly off, with waxy skin and cartoon-like features, the tool shows potential.

Musk claims the model will “get better every day.”

But as it pushes creative and ethical boundaries, the real question is how far Grok Imagine will go, and what lines, if any, it won’t cross.

