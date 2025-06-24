Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Aflac, one of the biggest insurance companies in the US, has confirmed that hackers broke into its computer network earlier this month and stole sensitive personal information belonging to customers, employees, agents, and beneficiaries.

The company made this announcement in a mandatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The breach was discovered on June 12, and Aflac says it quickly contained the incident. However, it is still unclear how many people were affected.

The stolen data may include Social Security numbers, health information, and insurance claim details, all highly sensitive information.

Aflac emphasized that this was not a ransomware attack, meaning hackers didn’t lock up the company’s data in exchange for money.

Instead, they used social engineering tactics, a method where attackers trick employees into giving away access, often by pretending to be someone they trust.

The company did not name the hackers but said they belong to a cybercrime group known to target US insurance companies. Aflac refused to give further details or answer media questions about the incident.

This attack is part of a growing wave of cyberattacks on the insurance industry. Aflac, which serves around 50 million customers, is one of several companies recently hit.

Other victims include Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies, which also reported cyberattacks this month.

Cybersecurity experts, including John Hultquist from Google’s threat intelligence team, have warned that a hacker group called Scattered Spider may be behind these attacks.

This group is known for targeting major businesses, including tech companies, casinos, and retail chains.

Their style involves tricking help desk workers or customer support teams to gain access, and they’re believed to be driven by financial motives, not political ones.

For now, Aflac says it’s still investigating and will notify affected individuals once more information is known.

The incident is a reminder of the increasing risks of cybercrime, especially for companies that store large amounts of personal and financial data.

What are your thoughts on this breach? Do you have a relationship with Alfac? Let’s talk below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news