How to skirt around Edge’s new annoying URL copy and paste feature

If you’ve been using Microsoft Edge on your desktop, you might have noticed that how URLs show up once you’ve copy and pasted them into another program is different. Instead of simply showing the URL, now you get the title of the webpage as a hyperlink.

That’s useful for some cases, especially if you’re trying to create how-to content. You can see it in action below, where instead of the usual URL link,

You’ll now get this, admittedly easier to read, link:

If you mainly send URLs via email and want them nicely formatted, the new feature has probably saved you lots of time already. There are some reasons that you might want the normal, full URL though. You can just hold CTRL + SHIFT + V, but that’s a bit of a stretch for your fingers and you’ll have to remember that shortcut combination.

How to change Microsoft Edge’s new copy and paste feature back to the old way

Click on the Three Dots menu icon at the top-right corner, then select Settings Click on the Share, copy, and paste section on the left. Choose from Link, which is the new way, or Plain text which is the older, traditional URL when you copy from the URL bar

That’s all you need to do, now Microsoft Edge will remember your preference for copy and pasting URLs into other programs. If you have profiles set up for work and home, you need to sign in to each of those and change the setting.

What do you think? Do you like the new Microsoft Edge copy and paste feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: