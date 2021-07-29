HaulerHub: Shipping and hauling for small businesses

HaulerHub opened its doors in 2019. The Brooklyn-based company has since strived to grow into a user-friendly full-service tech platform in the logistics and transportation industry. The company’s primary objective was to cut out the middlemen and provide a direct communication infrastructure between the logistic parties involved.

With as little as 3PL fees, clients worldwide can easily reach haulers of choice, saving them time and money.

There is a multitude of logistic partners to choose from on this platform. By streamlining communications between haulers and shippers, the platform has helped expedite shipping processes to any part of the world.

HaulerHub has provided small independent haulers with an opportunity to compete with the big players in the logistic management industry. Shippers can now get their freight delivered quickly and safely while partnering up with reliable, reputable haulers.

The HaulerHub Process

Two minor but consistent logistical issues surrounding the shipping industry include filling the cumbersome paperwork and dealing with intermediaries who you’re not even sure you can trust. Due to the team at HaulerHub, these past challenges are now irrelevant to users.

HaulerHub is a customized platform that allows shippers to deliver cargo on time. The platforms take care of the paperwork, and it’s highly user-friendly.

The shipper makes a decision based on the bidding quotes and the haulers’ information.

Once the shipping process initiates, the shipper can track their freight in real-time, 24/7.

The process is simple and quickly done on a phone or a PC. With the application of artificial intelligence tech, HaulerHub facilitates a seamless process and fast transactions.

Perks of Using HaulerHub

Cheaper Shipping Solutions

With just a standard fee of 3PL, haulers and shippers mitigate the cost associated with intermediaries. The platform allows interested parties to communicate directly. More importantly, no more hidden fees related to third parties.

Faster

Every shipper’s nightmare is handling cumbersome paperwork. The hours associated with cargo running and tracking traffic flow are long, not to mention the time spent looking for a credible hauler, negotiations, and requesting quotes.

Thanks to HaulerHub, the next-gen tech they use on the platform assists clients to get tailored solutions for their shipping needs. Their process is transparent, a scenario that aids in expediting the shipping process and minimizing stacks of paperwork.

Effective and Efficient

Shippers’ needs may vary slightly. But many clients want their freight to get to them in one piece, faster, and for the lowest price. And this is what the HaulerHub platform provides to its customers by directly aligning shippers with haulers.

The platform allows a shipper to choose a logistic company that matches their individual needs while keeping the shipping cost low. Through these tailored processes, clients receive their freight effectively and efficiently.

Peace of mind

Few things beat the peace that comes with knowing your valuable freight is in safe hands. HaulerHub platform provides a 24/7 way to track your cargo in real-time while it’s en route to its destination. You can also reach their support any time of the day.

More importantly, the platform only partners with credible logistic partners who have a track record of delivering. By using our state-of-the-art tech platform, you sleep better at night with a guarantee that your freight will get to you on schedule.

The Long-Lasting Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Logistic Businesses

COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the supply and chain industry. Apart from enacting strict containment measures in many countries, the logistics sector faced serious cybersecurity concerns. The need for advanced tech in shipping skyrocketed.

And now more than ever, the supply and chain industry is in great demand in the distribution of medical supplies and vaccines. The Good news is that the HaulerHub platform helps clients and haulers do business while observing COVID-19 safety protocols—from the safety of their homes.

The tech allows interested parties to conduct business with minimal interaction in a user-friendly and personalized platform.

To learn more about HaulerHub and its services, contact them or visit their website.

