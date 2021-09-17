HBO Max is offering new and returning subscribers 50% off for 6 months

If you were subscribed to HBO via Amazon Prime Video Channels, you might have noticed you are no longer subscribed. WarnerMedia pulled the plug on September 15, leaving a ton of subscribers in the dust.

Thankfully, the company is trying to make things right by offering those past subscribers a 50% discount to sign up to the streaming service directly.

Users have from today to September 26 to take advantage of this 50% deal. The cost runs for $7.49 per month, but the only kicker is that discounted price remains locked in for only six months. After that, you’re responsible for the full amount, $14.99.

This deal is not exclusive to former Prime Video subscribers either. Those new to HBO Max or returning customers can take advantage of the promotion by signing up through the official HBO Max website or via Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku, and Vizio.

While HBO and Amazon had a good run together, it’s nice to see WarnerMedia step up to the plate and try to make things right with the army of subscribers it abandoned at Amazon. But let’s face it, if they didn’t offer this discount, I’m pretty sure their user numbers would drop drastically. But either way, thanks for the 50% discount.

