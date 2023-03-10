HBO Max will add thousands of new shows with no price increase

HBO Max will get a major shakeup in the next couple of months, including adding thousands of new shows without increasing the price.

Since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in March of last year, the newly combined company has planned on merging the HBO Max and Discover Plus streaming platforms.

And a new report from Bloomberg sheds some light on what that will look like.

The new service will add thousands of shows from Discovery’s unscripted lifestyle library to the HBO Max service. Discovery Plus will reportedly stay the way it is.

Despite adding so much content, the prices for the new HBO Max service will remain the same. It will cost $10 per month for an ad-supported tier and $16 for the ad-free version.

Additionally, a new $20 tier will be introduced, providing upgraded video quality and some other possible features.

This could be the end of the HBO Max name (Image: KnowTechie)

Bloomberg’s sources also say that the service will change its name. The belief is that the name “HBO” might turn some people away.

On one hand, that makes a little sense. HBO stands for Home Box Office, which many people might relate to just movies. But the new service will seemingly focus on a lot more TV shows.

On the other hand, HBO is a well-known and respected name in entertainment. The platform has produced many critically acclaimed shows, so the change seems questionable.

The company will reveal details of its upcoming shift in a press event next month. Stay tuned to find out exactly what the new HBO Max will look like.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: