Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for Xbox One is down to just $19 at Best Buy

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the exciting action RPG set in a dark world of Norse mythology and Celtic culture, is on sale for just $18.99 on Xbox One at Best Buy. At such an unbeatable price, now’s the best time to try the award-winning RPG.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice blends several elements together to create a unique world and story that keeps players excited throughout the entire game. With bits of hack and slash, puzzle-solving, and psychological thrill, this game will constantly keep you on the edge of your seat.

In this game, you take on the role of Senua, a Celtic warrior. You’ve been tasked with saving the soul of your vanquished lover. To do so, you must enter the depths of Helheim to rescue the soul from the evil goddess, Hela.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a truly original masterpiece that gamers around the world love. Its mixture of game mechanics and making the player think about their next move make this game a wonderful experience that you won’t want to miss out on. And for just $19, you really won’t want to pass up on this offer.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.