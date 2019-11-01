Hellotalk is a language-learning app that pairs you up with native speakers

You can study all the vocabulary and conjugation flashcards you want, but the best way to learn a language is to actually speak it. If you’re up to the challenge, meet HelloTalk: a language learning app that connects you with native speakers around the world.

With a lifetime subscription to HelloTalk VIP, you’ll have the opportunity to chat with language partners via text, voice recordings, voice calls, video calls, and even doodles. Choose from over 150 languages and 15 million members to chat with. Use built-in tools for translation, pronunciation, transliteration, and connections to help conversations flow and to improve your language skills as you go.

This VIP subscription allows you to learn up to three languages at once, use advanced search customization to find the perfect practice partner and access additional features including greeting cards, stickers and chat history. Experience the app without ads and benefit from 9X more exposure than non-VIP users.

Reviewers gave HelloTalk 4.4 stars out of five from over 100,000 reviews on the Google Play Store and 4.7 stars from over 14,000 reviews on Apple’s App Store. A lifetime subscription to HelloTalk VIP is available for a limited time at 87% off for just $29. Dive into a new language today, learning how to hold a basic conversation, to proficiency, advanced levels and beyond.

HelloTalk VIP: Lifetime Subscription – $29



See Deal

More Deals:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.