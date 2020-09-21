Here are the best power banks on the market in 2020

It’s an unavoidable fact of modern life that we need more battery power than our many devices can provide on any given day. Whether it’s the fear of running out of smartphone battery while out, or making sure that your true wireless earbuds are always ready to go, a good battery pack is a must. The thing is, checking on Amazon for “battery bank” or “power bank” gives a bewilderingly large number of options, many from unfamiliar names.

How do you choose between two similarly-sized batteries, when the price is different? Does a more expensive model bring more to the table, or just empty your wallet? We’ve done the legwork for you, picking through specs, cable types, port types, and capacities, to come up with our favorites for 2020.

Zendure SuperTank

Zendure has made a name for themselves with high-capacity, high-strength battery packs that come in solid aluminum casings. The SuperTank has 27,000 mAh of capacity, two USB-PD USB-C ports, one rated at 100W and one at 60W, a USB-A 15W and a USB-A 18W port, so you can charge four devices at once. You can even recharge it in less than two hours with a compatible 100W charger. What a tank.

LinearFlux HyperCharger MAX

The HyperCharger Max has a 100W USB-PD port, that the power bank even recharge the new 16-inch MacBook Pro! It’s got Tesla-type battery tech, so it’s lightweight, safe, and robust, which is nice to know if you’re going to carry all that lithium in your jeans pocket. The USB-C port is also how you recharge the battery, with the included charger filling it up in 2.8 hours. Both USB-A ports can charge anything you can plug into them, and the green colored one is QC 3.0 compatible.

INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3) 8000mAh Wireless Charger

What’s better than having a battery bank in your pocket? How about one that doesn’t actually need wires to recharge, or to charge your devices? The Pandora Portable Power (P3) is small enough to slip into a pocket, and with 8,000 mAh of battery power, it’ll keep your devices going for ages. The USB-C port is PD compatible, and the green USB-A is QC 3.0 for speedy charging of your devices, but the best feature is the Qi compatible wireless charging side. Oh, and it has inbuilt AC prongs so you don’t need to carry a charging cable, and comes with adapters for worldwide use.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800PD

Anker is one of the best-known names in power banks, so we’d be remiss if we left them out. The PowerCore+ packs in 26,800 mAh, making it TSA compliant for if (or should that be when) you end up flying again. A 45W USB-C port enables you to recharge most laptops at full speed, and two 15W USB-A ports will recharge your other devices in no time at all. It also comes with a fast charging wall charger to recharge that mammoth battery in less than 3.5 hours.

Skullcandy Stash Fuel

Want a more stylish battery bank? Skullcandy might be your savior, with the Stash Fuel and its 10,000 mAh of power. It’s got a wireless charging pad on it, two USB-A and one USB-C ports, so you can recharge four devices at once. The wireless pad can even recharge at 10W, so your phones won’t be out of juice for long.

iMuto Portable Charger X6 Pro

This diminutive power back from iMuto packs 30,000 mAh of power inside it, enough for around six recharges of your smartphone or over two of your iPad. It’s got a handy LCD readout to show how much capacity it has left, three USB ports that can provide 3.4A at 5V, and smart protection systems to protect your devices and the battery bank when it recharges.

Mophie Powerstation AC

If you really want a power bank that can recharge almost anything, how about one with a full-sized AC socket on the side? This 22,000 mAh battery can charge USB-PD devices at up to 30W, or up to 100W with the AC socket. That’s a lot of juice! 100 more smartphone use hours, or 21 hours for a tablet, this beast can charge it all.

RavPower USB-C Portable Charger 20100mAh Power Bank With QC 3.0

If you’ve got a new MacBook with USB-C charging, or maybe a Microsoft Surface or iPad Pro, you need a battery bank that can recharge those big batteries fast. This model from RavPower has a 45W USB-C port, enough to recharge most USB-C devices. You can even recharge two devices at once, if you plug the other device into the USB-A port, which recharges at 12W. Recharging your battery bank is nearly as fast, with a 30W input that takes 3.5 hours to fully recharge.

Samsung 10,000 mAh 25W wireless charging power bank

If you’ve got a pocket full of Samsung devices, why not add one more, with their wireless battery pack. It’s got two USB-C ports that can fast-charge your Samsung phones at 25W, and a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad, that can recharge at 7.5W, enough for even the new iPhones. Use it to replace your desk’s wireless charging pad and reclaim some space.

MyCharge HubMax

Having to carry extra cables to use your power bank is a chore. The MyCharge range all come with integrated cables, and the HubMax variants have Lightning for your Apple devices and USB-C for almost everything else. Well, unless your devices still have micro USB, in which case you want the HubClassic. The other great thing on the MyCharge power banks is an integrated wall plug, so you can recharge anywhere, without carrying more cables. Nifty.

