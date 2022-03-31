How to get a CNN+ subscription locked in at half price for life

CNN finally launched its CNN+ streaming service earlier this week. The subscription service includes live news as well as on-demand original shows and films. And if you act quickly, you can lock in a lifetime CNN+ subscription for just half the price.

CNN+ is a complete package service that brings the popular news organization to the streaming world. The platform will feature around 10 live programs every day alongside more than 1,000 hours of original, on-demand content.

The service is available as a monthly subscription for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for a full year. But if you act quickly, you can sign up for a CNN+ monthly subscription for half price that will last your entire lifetime.

How to get a CNN+ subscription for half price

Screenshot: KnowTechie

As part of its efforts to draw users to the new service, CNN is offering an impressive promotion for the first month that the platform is online.

For a limited time, users who sign up for a CNN+ monthly subscription get it half price. And better yet, the price will stay at $2.99 for life, as long as you don’t cancel your subscription.

If you cancel and want to resubscribe at a later date, you’ll have to pay whatever the price is at that time.

All you have to do to take advantage of this deal is head to the CNN+ website and subscribe before the deal runs out on April 26, 2022. To be clear, this deal only works for monthly subscriptions before the deadline and won’t be applied to yearly subscriptions.

So there you go. This is an incredible promotion. If you were thinking about adding CNN+ to your list of subscription streaming services, then this deal might just be enough to convince you. Just be sure to act fast so you don’t miss the deadline.

