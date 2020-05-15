How to supercharge your Netflix experience

Listen, many of us are currently spending way more time inside than usual, bored, during what’s usually the run-up to summer. That’s okay though, we live in the age of streaming media, so keeping entertained shouldn’t be that much of an issue.

The thing is, if you’re watching Netflix on your computer, you’re at the whims of the Netflix developers for how to control your viewing. The company is famous for doing A-B testings as well, so you can’t even guarantee that your view will be the same as a friend watching at the same time.

What you need is to supercharge your Netflix account, and we’ll show you how to do just that.

Here are the best extensions and other tools to supercharge your Netflix experience

Okay, before we head into this, just know that anything using an extension won’t do anything to your Netflix viewing experience if you’re using a mobile device or a streaming box.

The best time to binge-watch any series is when you’re with friends. That’s kinda hard to do with the current climate of social distancing, so the next best thing is watching together, while being apart. Netflix Party turns your streaming session into a communal thing, with a chat sidebar to pass comment.

But what if you don’t have friends that have Netflix subscriptions? Not a problem, with NotoPass. Just create a group with your friend’s details, authorize them to access your Netflix, and get them to scan the QR code from NotoPass with the NotoPass app on their Android phone. Now you can all watch the same shows at the same time. This is also pretty great for sharing your account with family members, or anyone really that you don’t want to know your password.

Now you’ve figured out how to watch, it’s time to figure out what to watch. This can be a problem, as the default options for searching tend to surface whatever Netflix wants you to watch, instead of what you might want to watch. It’s a subtle difference, but all-important when you don’t want to spend half an hour browsing. Install Better Browsing for Netflix and you’ll get a new, superpowered search bar that lets you see every category that Netflix has, even the hidden categories that it uses to tag shows on the back end.

If you’ve exhausted all the shows you actually want to watch on Netflix, maybe you want to figure out what’s coming up so you can plan your viewing accordingly. Soon On Netflix has all the content on Netflix, and details of what’s coming, what’s canceled, and more importantly – how long you have to wait. Perfect for finding out just when the next season of Riverdale or The Order is going to start.

If you want a more in-depth guide to what’s on Netflix, Flixable is the place to go. It’s got lists of what’s coming, what’s going, and guides to all the “Best of…” for any genre you could wish. If you sign in, you also get the option to create your own watchlists, so you can keep track of all the interesting shows that you’ve been browsing for. It also works for Disney+, just in case you kept your subscription after The Mandalorian ended.

Okay, so you’ve found what you want to watch and you’ve settled down for the night. You’re five minutes into the show and it’s boring you to death. Before you reach for the mouse to go find something else to watch, open up Voteflix and see what other Netflix users have rated that show. Maybe it’s a slow burner or maybe it just stinks. Either way, you’ll be able to see what other viewers have rated any show you’re watching, and can also add your own ratings for future viewers.

Netflix has basic keyboard controls for playback, but if you want anything more, Netflix Extended is the way to go. You can do everything from skipping recaps, interruptions, mute trailers and more, as well as get the following new controls to streamline your viewing:

N – jump to the next episode of the show you are watching

– jump to the next episode of the show you are watching B – jump to the previous episode

– jump to the previous episode Esc – returns to Netflix home screen with your current show or movie selected

– returns to Netflix home screen with your current show or movie selected R – plays any random show or movie

If you’re self-isolating with a partner or just like lying down while watching TV, screen orientation can be a literal pain in the neck while trying to spoon or lounge about. Netflip fixes that issue, by rotating your streaming window by ninety degrees, so you don’t have to move your head to watch laying down. Yes, that’s all it does.

No, this isn’t a way to watch without letting them track your analytics. Instead, Netflix Anonymous adds your own personal analytics, so you can track just how much time you spent binge-watching during your quarantine days. Once you have that information, you can even tweet it out and share it with your followers, who I’m sure want to know how much time you spent watching Gilmore Girls.

Now your Netflix experience will never be the same again. Enjoy your new, superpowered Netflix watching.

